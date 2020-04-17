Coronavirus headlines: More than 33,000 US deaths; South Korea sees rise in second-time virus diagnoses

(WJW) – South Korea reports 2% of its coronavirus recoveries have tested positive a second time.

The director for the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the patients on average were 13.5 days removed from their release when they tested positive again, although the longest gap was 35 days.

South Korea had just over 10,000 cases and 230 deaths.

They’re monitoring people who have been in contact with the patients, but so far are not seeing any additional spread from these specific infections.

This is certain to be monitored by Ohio’s top health officials as the state looks at ways to slowly reopen.

Health authorities are working to determine if this is a mutation of COVID-19 or if the virus simply stayed dormant in patients.

Von Miller is the second NFL player to say he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Wuhan raises virus death toll by 1,290

(AP) Former Leeds defender Norman Hunter has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 76.

(AP) The BMW International Open in Germany and the Open de France golf tournaments have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Scottish Open has been postponed.

(AP) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened martial law-style enforcement of a monthlong coronavirus lockdown

CCBH reports 41 deaths and 1,263 coronavirus cases

deaths and coronavirus cases Cuyahoga County has the most deaths reported in the state of Ohio

Mahoning County reports 41 deaths

deaths Statewide, Ohio is reporting 389 deaths and 8,414 coronavirus cases

deaths and coronavirus cases 33,286 people have died of coronavirus in America

people have died of coronavirus in America There are 671,425 coronavirus cases confirmed from 3,420,394 tests in the US

coronavirus cases confirmed from tests in the US 145,705 have died from coronavirus across the globe

have died from coronavirus across the globe There are 2,165,500 confirmed coronavirus cases