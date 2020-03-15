Coronavirus headlines: Holy Week ceremonies closed to public over virus, Vatican says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, March 15, 2020

10:00 A.M. UPDATE:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says all Holy Week ceremonies will take place without the “physical presence of the faithful” because of the health emergency over the coronavirus.

The Vatican tweeted Sunday citing an announcement by the office of the pontifical household said that until April 12, when Easter Sunday is celebrated this year, all the general audiences on Wednesday as well as Pope Francis weekly Sunday noon prayer will be streamed by the Vatican.

Earlier on Sunday, a Vatican spokesman said the ways of how people might participate in the ceremonies were under study. Among popular Holy Week ceremonies is the Good Friday Way of the Cross torchlit procession at Rome's Colosseum.

Holy Week ceremonies usually draw tens of thousands of people to Rome, but with Italy the European center of the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism in the country has vanished.

9:00 A.M. UPDATE:

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of police officers and army troops have started sealing the Philippines' densely populated capital at the start of one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the new coronavirus.

Under a monthlong lockdown imposed in the entire Manila metropolis — home to more than 12 million people — residents are compelled to stay at home, except when they need to leave for work or go on urgent errands, including medical emergencies.

Police and soldiers set up checkpoints at entryways to Manila to check commuters for fever with thermal thermometers on Sunday, snarling traffic all day. But despite the delays, most commuters remained patient, with troops politely apologizing.

8:00 A.M. UPDATE:

(CNN/WJW) — America hasn't hit the peak of its coronavirus outbreak, a top US health official said, even as the number of cases nears 3,000 and officials across the country impose a slew of restrictions to curb the virus's spread.

Pointing to the way the coronavirus has spread in other countries, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that the US can still expect more cases and deaths, primarily among older and vulnerable individuals,

"We have not yet reached our peak," Fauci said at a White House briefing Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 2,885 coronavirus cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington DC. At least 60 people have died. As of Saturday, West Virginia remained the only state without any confirmed cases.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Here is the breakdown of local cases:

Cuyahoga County: 11

Lorain County: 1

Stark County: 3

Summit County: 2

Trumbull County: 2

The patients range in age from 31 to 86. Twelve of them are female and 14 are males. Seven people remain hospitalized. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio.

There are 264 people under investigation, meaning they have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results. In Ohio, 85 people have already tested negative for COVID-19.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 15. Map based on state departments of health as of March 15.

With the threat of further spread on the horizon, state and local governments have encouraged residents to stay home and practice social distancing. Some, including Ohio, have banned large gatherings.

Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. Many Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

Meanwhile, worship services and recreational and entertainment events across Northeast Ohio have also been canceled or postponed.

Increased travel restrictions

Also in an effort to slow the spread, President Donald Trump expanded the restrictions on entry into the US from Europe to include the United Kingdom and Ireland. The travel restrictions go into effect Monday at midnight.

Restrictions from 26 other countries in Europe went into effect Friday.

US citizens and their family members are exempt from both restrictions, but they are subject to enhanced medical screenings upon arrival.

Millions more tests available

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal resources to combat the outbreaks.

"No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever," he said.

The Trump administration said Friday it was partnering with the private sector to also boost testing capacity -- with both more tests and drive-through testing.

The country's testing system has so far received stark criticism by health officials and residents who say they were turned away despite showing symptoms. Fauci said earlier this week the US testing system was failing to meet the public's needs.

"The idea of anybody getting it (a test) easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we're not set up for that," he told a congressional committee Thursday. "Do I think we should be? Yes, but we're not."

On Friday, Trump said 5 million coronavirus tests would be available within a month, adding American retail executives would be donating resources to facilitate drive-through testing across the country. But those companies later said they had few details on what they could offer or when test kits would be available.

Trump took a coronavirus test Friday night, he told reporters Saturday, after facing questions about whether he had been tested at a news conference the day before. The White House later said the test was negative.

Trump had his temperature taken before Saturday's briefing, and it was normal, he said.

Meanwhile, facilities in New York, Illinois, Colorado and here in Northeast Ohio have begun offering drive-through testing.

The Cleveland-area testing site, located at the garage of the Walker Building in University Circle on Euclid Avenue, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Patients can stay in their car for the nasal and throat swabs. Results will be available in about 24 hours.

"It's is an all-hands-on-deck approach from both health systems to care for this health crisis in our community," said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center chief medical officer.