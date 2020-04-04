Coronavirus headlines: U.S. Embassy in Russia trying to get Americans home amid virus outbreak

Saturday, April 4, 2020

9 a.m. update:

MOSCOW — The U.S. Embassy in Russia says it is trying to arrange a charter flight to repatriate Americans but warns it could be the last flight for some time.

A planned Aeroflot flight to New York was cancelled while on the taxiway on Friday. Russia has banned all international airline flights, including those bringing Russians back to their homeland in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross advised Americans that if the charter flight happens “this will likely be the final charter opportunity to depart Russia.”

As of Saturday, Russia has reported 4,731 coronavirus infections and 44 deaths.

7:40 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the coronavirus spreads, state and federal health officials are taking action to protect Americans.

Ohio is now reporting more than 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 91 virus-related deaths. Cuyahoga County has the most with 13. Of Ohio’s, 73 percent did not require hospitalization.

In Cuyahoga County, 33 percent of the infections are among health care workers. 69 percent of the county’s critical care units have been utilized in the fight against the virus.

Not pictured: Guam (84), US Virgin Islands (38), Puerto Rico (378), Northern Mariana Islands (8). Map based on CNN stats as of March 29, 2020. Not pictured: Guam (84), US Virgin Islands (38), Puerto Rico (378), Northern Mariana Islands (8). Map based on CNN stats as of March 29, 2020.

New guidance from the surgeon general asks all Americans to cover up their noses and mouths with non-medical face coverings in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

The President also shared that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has assessed more than 100 medical facilities across the country, including in Cleveland, and is ready to start building temporary hospitals.

The Ohio National Guard is working to double hospital bed capacities before the surge and hospitals throughout the step are stepping up even more.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio State University are beginning to produce tests in the state so that the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth Medical Center and OSU Wexner Medical Center can begin rapidly processing them. This is expected to be substantially faster than at the current private labs.