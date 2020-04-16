Coronavirus headlines: Guidelines expected today on reopening the country as US nears 31,000 deaths

April 16, 2020

(WJW) – President Donald Trump is expected to release guidelines Thursday on easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, business leaders are telling the president they need more testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

Ultimately, governors will make decisions for their states.

“We’ll be opening some states much sooner than others,” Trump said in a press conference Wednesday.

6 A.M.

There are 7,791 coronavirus cases in Ohio

coronavirus cases in Ohio Ohio reports 361 deaths

deaths Cuyahoga County has 39 deaths

deaths Mahoning County has the most deaths in the state of Ohio with 41

There are 639,664 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. 30,985 people in America have died from coronavirus

people in America have died from coronavirus There are 2,069,819 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University

confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University There are 137,193 deaths worldwide

deaths worldwide CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says his wife has tested positive for the virus

LA Rams’ Brian Allen is the first NFL player to say he has tested positive for COVID-19

