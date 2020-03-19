Coronavirus headlines: US weighs warning against all overseas travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, March 19, 2020

2:30 p.m. update

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is considering an upgrade to its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

U.S. officials said Thursday the State Department could soon issue a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because a final decision has not been made.

At the moment, the department's advice to U.S. citizens is to “reconsider” all international travel. If the upgrade from the current “level three” alert to a “level four” alert is approved, it would have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel.

1:30 p.m. update

(AP) -- Italy overtakes China as country with most coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead

(CNN) --The first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January -- a Washington state man who had recently returned from China. Almost two months later, the country has more than 10,900 cases across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

At least 163 people have died, including 67 in Washington state, 21 in New York and 17 in California.

11:30 a.m. update

(AP) Formula One postpones three more races, including Monaco Grand Prix

(AP) English soccer will remain suspended until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

(AP) PGA golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for coronavirus

Unemployment claims in Ohio have surged more than 100,000 in a week

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will have a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. following a teleconference with the White House

11:00 a.m. update

Washington (AP)-The first federal checks to families could be $3,000 for a family of four under the White House proposal to unleash $1 trillion to shore up households and the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that the “checks in the mail” would be direct deposited into people’s accounts under the plan the Trump administration has proposed to Congress. The payments would be $1,000 per adult and $500 per child so that a family of two parents and two children would receive $3,000, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. The goal is to get that money out in three weeks, he said.

Palace says Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus.

Sacramento Calif. (AP) — As worries about the spread of the coronavirus confine millions of Californians to their homes, concern is growing about those who have no homes in which to shelter. California has more than 150,000 homeless people, the most in the nation. And that population is considered disproportionately at risk from the virus because of lifestyle and because many have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said 60,000 homeless people could become infected. The governor announced he'll spend $150 million on efforts to prevent the virus from sweeping through that population.

9:30 a.m. update

Italy, a country of 60 million, registered 2,978 deaths Wednesday after another 475 people died. Given that Italy has been averaging more than 350 deaths a day since March 15, it's likely to overtake China’s 3,249 dead — in a country of 1.4 billion — when Thursday’s figures are released at day’s end.

The Federal Reserve has established currency swaps with nine central banks overseas to support dollar lending in global markets that are under pressure from the impact of the virus outbreak.

8:30 a.m. update

Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief negotiator for the future relationship with Britain after Brexit, says he has been infected with the coronavirus. Barnier said in a Twitter message on Thursday that he is doing well.

Applications for unemployment benefits surged by 70,000 last week as impact of virus begins to be felt in labor market.

Iran says virus kills another 149 people, pushing death toll in Islamic Republic to 1,284 amid over 18,000 cases.

6:15 a.m. update

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people and killed more than 8,900. Some 84,000 have recovered.

Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being blamed on the country's large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of a complete lockdown in its epicenter, Lombardy.

6:00 a.m. update

Nearly two months since the first US coronavirus case, the federal government is now preparing for a pandemic that could last up to 18 months or longer and "include multiple waves of illness," a report obtained by CNN shows.

Hospitals have already sounded the alarm on quickly vanishing supplies as the outbreak in the US shows no signs of slowing -- in just 24 hours, cases soared by more than 40%.

The US government announced this week it would help make up for potential medical supply shortages and deploy two hospital ships to help increase medical capacity.

More than 8,700 people in the United States have been infected with coronavirus, and that number changes significantly by the hour. At least 149 have died.

Wednesday was the worst day yet for new cases, with more than 2,300 reported between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It is not unexpected, because more tests are available.

"We will see the number of people diagnosed dramatically increase over the next four to five days," Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House's coronavirus task force, said at a news conference.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 15. Map based on state departments of health as of March 15.