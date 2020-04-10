Coronavirus headlines: From 700 cases to 466,000 in one month in America

April 10, 2020

(WJW) – On March 10, there were 712 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 27 deaths.

Today, that number is 466,299 cases and 16,686 deaths in America alone.

The trajectories do not show that the U.S. has hit the peak yet.

5:45 A.M.

There are 1,605,548 cases in the world, according to John Hopkins University

cases in the world, according to John Hopkins University 95,808 people have died around the globe

people have died around the globe There are 356,161 confirmed recoveries

confirmed recoveries Ohio has 5,512 coronavirus cases and 213 deaths

coronavirus cases and deaths Mahoning county has 28 deaths, the highest in the state of Ohio

