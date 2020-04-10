Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: 1.6 million cases worldwide, 95,000 deaths
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Coronavirus headlines: From 700 cases to 466,000 in one month in America

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

April 10, 2020

(WJW) – On March 10, there were 712 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 27 deaths.

Today, that number is 466,299 cases and 16,686 deaths in America alone.

The trajectories do not show that the U.S. has hit the peak yet.

You can check the latest numbers here.

W3Schools

5:45 A.M.

  • There are 1,605,548 cases in the world, according to John Hopkins University
  • 95,808 people have died around the globe
  • There are 356,161 confirmed recoveries
  • Ohio has 5,512 coronavirus cases and 213 deaths
  • Mahoning county has 28 deaths, the highest in the state of Ohio

Coronavirus questions answered

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News