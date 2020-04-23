Coronavirus headlines: First major study of US coronavirus patients shows different people have different symptoms

April 23, 2020

(WJW) – The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) released a study late Wednesday on 5700 hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York from March 1 to April 4.

The findings showed only 30% of patients ever had a fever, which was reported as one of the most common symptoms when the virus first emerged.

The study showed the virus tends to target people who are obese (41.7%), have hypertension (56.6%), or diabetes (33.8%).

Those results indicate COVID-19 is more than a lung disease.

KABC spoke to senior researcher Karina Davidson, Ph.D.

“It is going to have not just short-term effects that are deleterious on many target organs, but we may be looking at an infection that has long-term consequences,” Davidson said.

“This is a puzzling infection,” she said. “Different people have different symptoms, some of them mild, some of those severe.”

The CDC currently reports at least nine different symptoms.

They are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Chills

Shaking

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste

New loss of smell

Recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 1 out of 3 Americans have high blood pressure, 40% are obese, and more than 10% have type 2 diabetes.

(AP) German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands the urge to relax coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible but is criticizing some states for moving too quickly, saying that they’re risking setting back what the country has achieved.

(AP) South Korean health authorities are planning to soon begin antibody tests to learn how widespread the coronavirus infection is within the population. They are also researching how long people maintain immunity after recovering from COVID-19.

(AP) – Japanese officials said Thursday that 14 more crew members on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in southern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total of the onboard outbreak to 48 .

. (AP) China again reported no additional deaths from the coronavirus and just 10 new cases, six of them brought from outside the country.

new cases, six of them brought from outside the country. There are 2,630,778 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University

confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University 183,489 have died around the globe

have died around the globe 842,624 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus

people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with coronavirus 46,785 people in America have died from coronavirus

people in America have died from coronavirus There are 14,117 cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 610 deaths

cases of coronavirus in Ohio and deaths Cuyahoga County reports the most coronavirus deaths in the state with 79

