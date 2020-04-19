Coronavirus headlines: Feds say US needs improved testing as President pushes to reopen country

Sunday, April 19, 2020

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Donald Trump is pushing to restart the United States economy, however, several federal government agencies say coronavirus testing in the country is not yet adequate to do so.

President Trump held a briefing with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Saturday evening, unveiling more about his plan to reopen the country. He highlighted a deal to add more money to a small business relief program.

The President also encouraged governors to prepare for reopening their states.

Some states have already begun to reopen. In Florida, local governments opened beaches for limited activity which drew large crowds on Saturday.

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio will gradually begin to reopen beginning May 1. State leaders worked through the weekend to develop a plan to do so. They will unveil this early next week.

However, some federal officials say COVID-19 testing in the US has a long way to go before the country should reopen.

They say the testing got off to a slow start in the country, citing contamination in the CDC’s manufacturing of tests as the likely leading cause in weeks of delay.

Many governors say getting reopening to business will require more widespread testing.

Meanwhile, the death toll across the US has climbed to nearly 40,000 people. Confirmed cases of coronavirus have surpassed 735,000.