Coronavirus headlines: Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

April 18, 2020

9 A.M. UPDATE:

BERLIN (AP) — Governments around the world are wrestling with when and how to lift economically painful virus-control measures as unemployment rises and rent payments come due. Many places have instituted strict restrictions on movement to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected more than 2.2 million people and for which there is no vaccine. The debate in the U.S. has taken on political tones. Republican President Donald Trump urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors. He tweeted the kind of rhetoric some have used to demand an end to stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work.

7:30 A.M. UPDATE:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Donald Trump is encouraging governors to prepare for reopening their states after many issued stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week the President unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen America. During his Friday evening news conference, Trump said “the surge seems to be over” and that citizens will be hearing about reopenings in the coming weeks and months.

Federal officials reiterated that states need to get better about testing for COVID-19, with Vice President Mike Pence citing that some already had enough tests to implement Phase 1 of the White House plan if they wanted to.

Click here to read the detailed outline of President Trump’s three-phase plan.

Another federal official said the country has done more tests in one month with COVID-19 than with HIV, which has been around for years. Adding that there are enough tests to start reopening the country, despite some concerns from lawmakers, the public, and some in the media.

To date, there have been more than 706,00 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the United States, with over 37,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio will gradually reopen beginning May 1.

Dewine’s plan starts by reopening companies that can set up protocols for protecting employees and customers, including enforcing 6-foot physical distancing and mandatory masks.

He reiterates that Ohio’s leaders will remain focused on an Ohio-specific recovery plan that works best for the state, for Ohioans and meets the unique needs of Ohio’s citizens.

The Governor also said state officials will work throughout the weekend to further develop the plan for reopening the state. Citizens can expect to learn more about that next week.