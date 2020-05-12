Coronavirus Headlines: Fauci to warn nation against premature reopening

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 09: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci answers a question at the the daily coronavirus briefing as Vice president Mike Pence looks on in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. unemployment claims have approached 17 million over the past three weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We are keeping you up-to-date on the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its impact across the world.

As of Tuesday, May 12, John Hopkins University of Medicine is reporting 4,194,326 coronavirus cases and 286,615 deaths across the globe.

Later this morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pension committee for a hearing surrounding the country’s reopening plans.

According to the Associated Press, in an email to the New York Times, Fauci said his major message will concern the danger of trying to open the country.

“If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country,” Fauci wrote. “This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Meanwhile, here in Ohio, stores and shopping malls are reopening today under new strict guidelines.

It is all part of Governor DeWine’s ‘Re sponsible Restart Ohio’ plan. Here is what you can expect when heading out to the retail stores.

Stricter shopping guidelines:

Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers. There are some exceptions in some cases that have to do with worker safety.

Malls and retail stores must follow strict new rules including social distancing of six feet between everyone in the store.

Store capacity will be limited.

Some stores may have a time limit on shopping.

Stores are required to have hand sanitizer available and must clean thoroughly throughout the day.

Some stores may require customers to wear masks.

Some individual retailers in malls may choose to stay closed or have their own hours of operation.

*****More on the stores back open beginning today******

Coronavirus resources

Click here for more about coronavirus and animals

Click here for coronavirus symptoms

Click here for coronavirus basics

Click here for more on how COVID-19 spreads

The Ohio hotline for coronavirus questions is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH