Coronavirus headlines: More than 600 deaths in Italy in 24 hours

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

2 p.m. update:

Ohio has its first death from coronavirus. It's a man in Lucas County. There are now 169 confirmed cases of the virus in the state with 39 people being treated in hospitals.

1:45 p.m. update:

ROME (AP) — Italy has recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus. Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Friday the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths. The total now stands at 4,032. Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

12 p.m. update:

New York governor orders all employers to keep workers at home, except essential services; bans gatherings of any size after state's coronavirus cases reach over 7,000.

President Trump says federal government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid virus disruptions.

President Trump says US and Mexico will close shared border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread.

11:30 a.m. update:

A technician who worked at NBC News' New York headquarters has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the network said on Friday. Larry Edgeworth worked in NBC's fifth-floor equipment room, but for many of his 25 years was an audio technician that traveled on stories around the world, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said. He suffered from other health issues that put him in danger, Lack said. Health officials say that while the vast majority of people recover from coronavirus, people who are elderly or who have underlying medical conditions are most vulnerable to serious illness.

All workers in non-essential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Friday morning. "We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe," he said.

U.S. stocks recovered from an early stumble and were headed higher in morning trading Friday, extending solid gains from a day earlier as Wall Street rounded out another turbulent week.

The LPGA Tour commissioner announced the ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13.

The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and municipal bond markets by supporting banks' purchase of the bonds. The Fed will loan money to banks that could be used to purchase highly-rated muni bonds.

9 a.m. update:

FOX 5 in New York reports 26 are now dead in New York City with 4,000 confirmed cases, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

8 a.m. update:

The United States and Mexico are working on plans to halt much of cross-border travel without disrupting trade during the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Outbreaks of the coronavirus have stricken two convents in the Rome area. Rome daily Il Messaggero quoted the Lazio region’s health commissioner on Friday as saying 59 nuns at the Institute of Daughters of St. Camillo, in the hill town of Grottaferrata, have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the nuns has been hospitalized.

6:15 a.m. update:

Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Friday on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

Britain is asking 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Celtics, not naming Smart, said testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case. The Lakers also said two of their players tested positive after being exposed to COVID-19 positive Nets players earlier this month. The three players mentioned are all asymptomatic.

6 a.m. update:

(CNN) -- With more than half of US states reporting deaths from coronavirus, state leaders are grappling with how to keep residents apart -- and the virus from spreading.

As thousands more Americans are getting tested, the number of reported coronavirus cases has climbed to more than 13,000. At least 195 people have died.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 15. Map based on state departments of health as of March 15.

On Thursday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay at home. The order -- the first of its kind to address an entire state -- will last until "further notice," the governor's office said. The state has had at least 995 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

And it won't be regulated by law enforcement, Newsom said, but instead, by social pressure which will "encourage people to do the right thing."

"Just a nod and a look saying 'hey, maybe you should reconsider being out there on the beach,'" the governor said.

"There's a social contract here. People I think recognize the need to do more and to meet this moment," Newsom said. "People will self-regulate their behavior, they'll begin to adjust and adapt as they have been quite significantly."

The order came hours after President Donald Trump announced efforts were underway to create a vaccine for the virus, also adding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was reviewing drugs approved for other uses as potential treatment.

But one of the country's top health official says there's still "no magic drug out there right now" and the best practice for Americans as of now still remains to avoid crowds.

"We've really got to adhere to the physical separation," Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday. "You know them well now. Avoiding crowds, stay out bars, stay out of restaurants, stay out of places where there is a congregation of people."