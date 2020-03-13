Coronavirus headlines: Colleges postpone, cancel graduation, Ohio families prepare for extended break

Close-up of a male nurse cleaning hands with sanitizer in hospital. Medical professional cleaning hands with antiseptic fluid.

March 13, 2020

(WJW) – Some colleges are starting to cancel or postpone spring graduation ceremonies over fear about the coronavirus.

Although no universities in Ohio have announced a decision, Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to limit gatherings over 100 people would bring changes to spring commencements.

The order is in effect indefinitely.

The governor also announced Thursday all schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3.

There are 5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid-May.

She says they also believe already 100,000 Ohioans are carrying the virus.

5:30 a.m. update

There are more than 1,660 cases of coronavirus in America, according to John Hopkins University Hospital

40 people have died in the U.S.; 4,700+ have died around the world

China reports just 8 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours

Beijing begins putting all arriving passengers in quarantine for 14 days

European shares open higher, fall 6.1% in Japan

NBA says virus hiatus will last “at least” a month

Japan’s Olympic minister says they are not considering cancellation or postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics

Australian’s home affairs minister Peter Dutton says he tested positive for coronavirus

Brigham Young University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Berea College cancel commencement ceremonies

You can reach Ohio’s state hotline 7 days a week at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634.) It’s staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease specialists from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Questions about how the virus spreads and what you can do? Read our coronavirus FAQ here.