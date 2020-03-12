Coronavirus headlines: Cavs players quarantined, DeWine order coming on mass gatherings

(WJW) – Global cases of COVID-19 are nearing 126,400, according to John Hopkins University.

Now, we’re also learning that more 60,000 people who have contracted the disease have recovered.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound.

As health officials around the world work to mitigate the spread of the virus because of the unknown, life as we know it is changing.

U.S. cases have ballooned this week, nearly tripling since Monday at more than 1,300.

Ohio has 4 cases. The most recent case identified is in Stark County. 3 others have been confirmed in Cuyahoga County.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 12.

March 12, 2020

5:30 a.m. update

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to issue an order Thursday regarding mass gatherings

Cavs players have been asked to self-quarantine after coming in contact with infected player with the Utah Jazz

The NBA season has been suspended until further notice

Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia Thursday

President Trump is restricting travel from Europe to the U.S.

The White House cancels upcoming travel for president this week “out of an abundance of caution”

The World Health Organization has declared a coronavirus pandemic

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in Australian hospital with virus

If you have questions about COVID-19, Ohio has set up a call center staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts.

They are available seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The phone number for the call center is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

