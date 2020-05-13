Coronavirus headlines: 82,000 US deaths with new model predicting spike in fatalities this summer

May 13, 2020

(WJW) – US coronavirus deaths have passed 82,000.

A new model now predicts a spike in fatalities because of reopening measures.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington believes the US will see 147,000 total deaths by August.

It’s an increase of 10,000 more than it predicted earlier this week.

“States have relaxed early, people have heard the message, they’ve gotten out, they’ve become more mobile, they’re having more contact and we’re seeing the effects already of that transition,” said Dr. Chris Murray, the institute’s director.

6:30 a.m.

New Zealand has reported zero new cases of coronavirus for the second day in a row

Thailand has reported no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the first time in more than two months

Germany plans to loosen restrictions this weekend

4:45 a.m.

291,981 people have died of coronavirus across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University

82,387 people have died in the US

1,436 people have died in Ohio with 25,250 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health

Wuhan is preparing to test its 11 million residents after a spike in cases there.

“There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

