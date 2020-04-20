Coronavirus headlines: 40,000 US deaths amid protests to reopen and calls for more testing

April 20, 2020

(WJW) – Many governors, including Ohio’s Mike DeWine are calling for more testing as people in several cities gathered to protest over the weekend.

The protestors want things to reopen.

Less than 1% of Ohio’s population has been tested for coronavirus.

Gov. DeWine has called on the FDA to increase that.

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

4:30 A.M.

Ohio has 11,602 cases of coronavirus and 401 deaths

cases of coronavirus and deaths There are 40,683 COVID-10 deaths in America and 759,766 confirmed cases

COVID-10 deaths in America and confirmed cases Worldwide there are 165,273 deaths and 2,406,745 confirmed cases

deaths and confirmed cases (AP) India has recorded its biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases as the nationwide lockdown eases to restart some manufacturing and agriculture. The health ministry reported 1,553 new cases, bringing the national total to more than 17,000.

new cases, bringing the national total to more than Denmark and Germany are beginning to reopen some businesses Monday

(AP) Singapore’s virus infections shot up to nearly 8,000 after a record 1,426 cases were reported Monday.