Coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio jump in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 156,809 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,905 fatalities in Ohio, according to the state health department on Tuesday. It’s presumed that 135,301 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,495 coronavirus cases, 88 deaths, 82 hospitalizations and 15 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. That’s a sharp increase from the 21-day average of 1,023 cases and 24 deaths. On Thursday, just 13 new deaths were reported.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 27,770

Cuyahoga: 17,796

Hamilton: 13,625

Montgomery: 8,219

Lucas: 7,469

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 663

Franklin: 629

Lucas: 367

Hamilton: 331

Mahoning: 282

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on coronavirus, but he will be available to comment on President Donald Trump’s positive test result at 3 p.m.

