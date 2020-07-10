Ohio reports single-day record of 1,525 new coronavirus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio has seen a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state over the last few weeks. Twelve counties have now been placed on the state’s COVID-19 risk alert system.

The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon.

There were 62,856 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,525 cases and the highest daily cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began. The virus has also resulted in a total of 3,032 deaths (up 26 from Thursday) across the state.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,701 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is 44 years old.

As of Friday, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 11,433

Cuyahoga: 8,786

Hamilton: 6,563

Lucas: 2,889

Marion: 2,740

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 443

Cuyahoga: 393

Lucas: 305

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 209

An order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health now requires masks in public for counties in Level 3 and Level 4 of the Public Health Advisory Alert System, which measures the risk of coronavirus. (Watch the video above to learn more about the mask mandate.)

The order went into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery and Trumbull counties. It goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday for Clermont, Fairfield, Lorain, Pickaway, Summit and Wood counties.

➡Reminder: Masks will be required in public in the following counties beginning tonight at 6 pm:



➡Clermont

➡Fairfield

➡Lorain

➡Pickaway

➡Summit

➡Wood



A mask order is already in effect for all other Red Level 3 counties.



More: https://t.co/iTj0CsKTGN#MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/BOqctIOERF — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 10, 2020

Huron County was lowered from Level 3 to Level 2.

If a county drops to Level 1 or Level 2, it will no longer be under the mandatory mask order.

Currently, a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties are in Level 1. None are in Level 4, though health officials are monitoring Cuyahoga County.

The alert system map will be updated every Thursday.

