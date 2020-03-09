Coronavirus concerns: RTA to clean trains every 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- RTA said on Monday it's set to clean trains every 24 hours to help battle coronavirus.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is now able to give additional resources to clean every train every day.

RTA said it will also continue to disinfect buses and paratransit vehicles every 24 hours, as originally planned. That begins today.

Last week, RTA announced the new cleaning measures in response to concerns over the new virus.

RTA train being cleaned on March 9, 2020 (WJW image)

“We want our riders to know that we will clean every bus, and now every train, every day and that it’s safe to ride RTA. We've had very positive feedback from riders as we've prioritized our mission to provide safe, reliable, clean and courteous public transportation. With the public’s concern of the spread of this virus, we’re pleased to announce that we’re taking this additional step with both rail and bus,” said RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong.

RTA is reminding customers and employees of the following:

Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer when available

Data shows that the incidents of flu and cold are cut by 50% simply by washing your hands. Data also shows that some 30% of people fail to wash their hands throughout the day. We can’t emphasize enough the importance of regular hand washing.

Cover coughs and sneezes with the inside of your elbow

Keep hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth

If you have cold or flu symptoms, please stay at home to reduce the risk of spreading any illness

Clean and disinfect surfaces routinely