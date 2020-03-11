Coronavirus concerns: Local schools, Ohio colleges, public events impacted by the virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, schools and other organizations around Ohio are taking very important measures.

This follows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendation on Tuesday to limit large indoor gatherings.

The governor made the following suggestions:

Higher Education: Governor DeWine has asked all universities and colleges in Ohio to screen students returning to school from international travel or cruises, including, but not limited to, students returning from spring break travel.

Governor DeWine also asked that any university-sponsored international travel, non-essential travel, and large gatherings be canceled or postponed. Higher education institutions should also consider offering online/remote learning.

**Many Ohio colleges are going to online learning:

University of Akron

Baldwin Wallace

Case Western Reserve

Kent State

John Carroll

Lorain County Community College

Ohio University

Walsh University

Youngstown State

K – 12 Schools: Governor DeWine is not currently recommending the closure of elementary, middle, and high schools; however, school administrators should begin planning for that possibility. Parents should also begin planning for the potential that they may need to stay home with their children or find alternate child care solutions.

**Local school closings:

Akron Early College High School | Closed Wednesday, March 11

Akron STEM High School | Closed Wednesday, March 11

Bio-Med Science Academy | Closed Wednesday, March 11

NIHF STEM High School | Closed Wednesday, March 11

Twinsburg City Schools | Closed Friday

Vermilion Local Schools | Closed Friday

Athletics: Governor DeWine has recommended that all indoor high school, college, and professional sports competitions be held without spectators. He asks that events take place only with athletes, parents, sporting officials, and media. Right now, outdoor sporting events can continue as planned.

**MAC Tournament in Cleveland closed to general public over coronavirus:

The Mid-American Conference announced the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be closed to the general public.

The tournaments will go on as scheduled from March 11 to March 14. Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted to attend.

**OHSAA announces tournament changes:

All previously purchased tickets for the upcoming state tournaments of wrestling, ice hockey and girls and boys basketball are now void and new tickets will be sold per the instructions below, per sport.

“We are following the Governor’s instructions and are doing this for the safety of Ohioans,” said Jerry Snodgrass, OHSAA Executive Director. “This is a very difficult time and we need our schools and fans to know that we have been told we must do this. We must pull together to do the best we can to conduct these tournaments so that the student-athletes can still finish their seasons, which have gotten them to the pinnacle of their sport.”

TICKET SALES

Again, all previously purchased and complimentary tickets for the upcoming state tournaments are now void and new tickets will be sold per the instructions below, per sport, with specific details being sent to the member schools. Tickets purchased online via credit card will be refunded by Ticketmaster to the same credit card. Tickets purchased via check will be refunded in approximately four to five weeks. Tickets purchased with cash at the Ohio State University ticket office can be returned for a refund on-site.

STATE TOURNAMENT COMPONENTS CANCELLED

At all OHSAA state and regional tournaments this week and next week, all events surrounding the games are cancelled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, various meetings, merchandise sales and other display booths.

STATE WRESTLING

State qualifying student-athletes will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase all-session ticket books. State tournament coaches will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as all-session ticket books.

REGIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL

Beginning Wednesday, student-athletes on the participating school tournament roster (players and cheerleaders) can designate four family members to purchase a ticket for the game. Coaches for that team can each designate two family members to purchase tickets. School administrators and the bus drive each receive one free ticket for themselves and a guest. Each regional site will work with the participating schools regarding its team list and ticket sales process, which will be cash only at entry.

STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Student-athletes on the 16 state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at St. John Arena. Coaches and administrators of the state tournament teams will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as single-session tickets.

STATE ICE HOCKEY

Student-athletes on the four state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at Nationwide Arena. State tournament coaches and school administrators will each be permitted to designate two family members to purchase tickets. Tickets will only be sold as single-session ticket books.

General Large Gatherings: Generally, Governor DeWine recommends that organizers of any events involving a large gathering of individuals in close proximity be canceled or postponed, such as parades.

Religious Institutions: Governor DeWine recommends that all religious institutions consider limiting practices that could spread germs, such as shaking hands or sharing a communal cup of wine during communion. Those in faith-based communities who are high-risk should consider staying home. Faith-based communities should also consider appropriate outreach to those who may not be able to attend regular services.

Nursing Homes: Because nursing homes house Ohio’s most high-risk residents, we are recommending that nursing homes screen all visitors, including volunteers and vendors, for symptoms of contagious illnesses.

Adult and Juvenile Correctional Facilities: Governor DeWine has ordered that visitations at Ohio’s adult and juvenile corrections facilities be suspended. Contractors who are not critical to the workings of the facility will not be granted entrance. Those who are permitted into these facilities will be screened for symptoms of illness and must submit to a temperature reading.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.