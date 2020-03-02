Coronavirus concern: Summit County judge ‘self quarantined’ after traveling to Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- A Summit County Common Pleas Court judge is in "self quarantine" Monday after a trip to Italy.

FOX 8 News' Dave Nethers talked to the judge -- Alison McCarty -- who said she returned home Sunday night from a 10-day trip to Italy. She and her husband were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. They were joined by their daughter who lives in Paris.

Following the trip, McCarty's daughter felt ill. Her daughter is now self quarantined in France and monitoring her temperature.

The judge told Dave Nethers she has no symptoms and is feeling well, but did not want to expose her office staff to anything, just in case.

McCarty said during their trip to Italy, they visited Venice and also attended the Carnevale. She said she did see people wearing masks; she, herself, did not wear one. She frequently washed her hands.

McCarty called the Summit County Department of Health and out of an abundance of caution decided to go into self quarantine.

“I will see that her courtroom is covered and will work with local and state officials in executing a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the Coronavirus,” Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones said in a statement.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.