Coronavirus complications prompt Solon High School to cancel ACT testing

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)– In a year filled with disappointing cancellations, there was another one for students planning to take the ACT at Solon High School on Saturday.

They have been notified that the testing session has been canceled because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Solon City School District issued a statement that reads in part: “This cancellation was necessary due to an insufficient number of staff members available to proctor and facilitate the in-person ACT on this date. The extensive safety protocols needed to more safely administer SAT and ACT tests during the pandemic require significantly more staff members than in the past. SAT and ACT testing also brings together students from many surrounding communities for in-person testing.”

Dr. Mark Coffin runs Academy Custom Test Prep in Chagrin Falls, which helps students get ready for the ACT and the SAT, and improve their scores. He said schools have no choice, but to exercise extreme caution.

“You’ve got to disinfect your whole school for this test, and if you don’t have the staff, it’s a pretty easy decision I think,” Coffin said. “The shame of it is that Solon waits two days or three days before the test, it gives you no time to make other plans.”

Students affected by the Solon cancellation are scrambling to find other venues offering the testing.

Coffin said the pandemic has wreaked havoc on ACT and SAT schedules and student preparation since March.

“We want the prep sessions to end right before the test, so it’s fresh. If you cancel the test and move it back, a month or two months, the you have to basically stop the prep and start it again closer to the test,” he said.

As a result of the pandemic, many colleges are making testing optional, and are using other criteria for admissions and scholarships. There is now a greater focus on grades and student involvement in extracurricular activities, but Coffin said colleges still consider the ACT and the SAT the best measuring sticks for student achievement.

“Waiving the requirement is fine because kids, many don’t have the score, but with a score, you still have a better chance of getting in and you have a better chance of getting merit aid, so not taking the test just because you don’t have to, is not necessarily a good decision,” he said.

Solon City Schools have scheduled ACT sessions again in February and March, and the district said students will have additional opportunities to take the ACT and SAT next semester.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines