Coronavirus cases surpass 95,000 worldwide; 11 confirmed deaths in America

Coronavirus updates March 5, 2020

(WJW) – The World Health Organization (WHO) reports there are more than 95,000 cases of coronavirus around the world.

They report more than 3,200 deaths worldwide.

There are 11 confirmed coronavirus deaths in America and 129 cases of the virus.

10 of the deaths are in Washington State, most at a nursing home in a Seattle suburb.

1 death has been confirmed in California in someone who had recently traveled and had underlying health problems.

It is important to note there are no confirmed cases in the state of Ohio.

New details on virus impact

WHO reports health workers worldwide are at risk due to a shortage of personal protective equipment because of rising demand, panic buying and hoarding

WHO has asked governments and companies to boost production by 40%

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports the immediate health risk to most Americans is low

NIH reports widespread transmission of the virus in the U.S. is likely

Washington, Florida, California and Hawaii have declared public health emergencies

Coronavirus impact in Ohio

Arnold Classic is evaluating who will be allowed at events in Columbus, due to virus spread

Businesses in Cleveland’s Asiatown say they’ve seen up to a 50% decrease in customers since outbreak

Summa Health has opened a call center to field questions about the virus

Local election boards are evaluating options for potential changes at polling locations for Ohio’s primary