Coronavirus headlines: Over 101K confirmed COVID-19 cases in US; Federal, state leaders pass legislation to help citizens

Saturday, March 28

7:30 a.m. update:

UNITED STATES (WJW) — The United States has passed every nation in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country was reported on January 21. Now, over two months later, the US has at least 101,242 cases of the virus and at least 1,588 people have died.

Ohio is reporting more than 1,100 cases, resulting in 19 deaths. Of the 276 hospitalizations, 107 are in intensive care units. Cuyahoga County continues to have the most cases at 330, followed by Franklin County at 152 and Mahoning County at 68.

Not pictured: Guam (49), US Virgin Islands (19) Map based on CNN stats as of March 28, 2020. Not pictured: Guam (49), US Virgin Islands (19) Map based on CNN stats as of March 28, 2020.

Ohio health officials say hospitals across the state must increase their capacity, especially for ICU beds. Dr. Amy Acton says currently, Ohio only has about one-third of the hospital space it needs to handle the huge influx of coronavirus patients.

Governor Mike DeWine says projections and models provided by the Cleveland Clinic show the fast-growing number of coronavirus cases may not peak in Ohio until the middle of May when there could be 10,000 new cases reported every single day.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has taken steps to expand the federal government's role in helping provide critically needed supplies to fight the pandemic. On Friday, the President signed an order aimed at compelling General Motors to prioritize the production of ventilators under the Defense Production Act. He says his actions will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.

Also on Friday, the President signed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, passed by Congress. Governor Mike DeWine also signed a relief bill that offers assistance to Ohioans on a state level.

President Trump says discussions will be held early next week on how to start returning to normal.