Coronavirus cases climb in prisons, juvenile facilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Coronavirus cases continue to climb in adult and juvenile prisons in Ohio, according to county, state and federal agencies.

The Department of Youth Services now reports that 21 youth have tested positive, along with 10 staff, with almost all the cases at Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in suburban Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Franklin County is confirming that 27 staff members and 14 youth tested positive at the county’s juvenile detention center in downtown Columbus, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Statewide, 37 prison inmates have died from COVID-19, including 23 at Pickaway Correctional Institution in central Ohio, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. A guard and a prison nurse have also died.

In Morrow County, where at least 79 detainees are held under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement orders, jail officials announced last week that 50 detainees have tested positive. The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio on Tuesday sued, seeking the release of 20 of those detainees with serious underlying health problems. A message seeking comment was left with ICE.

In eastern Ohio, the federal prison in Elkton must transfer and release 837 medically vulnerable inmates under a Monday ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which rejected the government’s request to delay the move. Seven Elkton inmates have died and another 88 tested positive, along with 49 positive cases among staff, according to the Bureau of Prisons.