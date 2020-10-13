Coronavirus case prompts North Olmsted to cancel remainder of high school football season

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – The North Olmsted City School District has announced it is canceling the remainder of the high school football season.

According to the district, a member of the high school football team tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

While conducting contact tracing with guidance from the Cuyahoga County Health Department, the district found nine additional students and two staff members are exposed.

All of those affected are in quarantine.

“Because football is a contact sport, and the number of individuals that have been exposed is significant the district has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining practices and games for the high school football team,” the district wrote in a statement.

“The district did not feel it was safe to continue on with the season given the level of exposure that has occurred. As a district we will continue to make decisions that keep our school community safe,” the statement continued.

The district says it will share any updates as needed.

The school was scheduled to face Avon in the playoffs this week.

