Coronavirus by zip code: Ohio releases data on COVID-19 in your neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health has new data that shows where the state’s coronavirus cases are.

ODH has a new zip code map of the entire state.

The state reports 305,364 coronavirus cases.

You can look up your zip code to see how many cases have been reported in your neighborhood or city.

The data also shows which zip codes have the highest number of cases.

Here are the zip codes reporting the highest total cases:

43302

43201

43146

43229

43068

The data shows the case count, the population, and cases per 100,000 people.

You can also filter the cases to show how many have been confirmed in the last two weeks.