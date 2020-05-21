Consulting firm faces lawsuit in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance data breach

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A class-action lawsuit was filed against the consulting firm used by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to help with unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said sensitive applicant information from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistant program was compromised over the weekend. ODJFS was alerted that more than 20 people accidentally had access to PUA claim information, including names, Social Security numbers and addresses.

The suit, which names three Ohio residents as plaintiffs, was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. It accuses Tennessee-based Deloitte Consulting of negligence for failing to maintain necessary security.

Deloitte said there was no evidence to believe the personal information was improperly used and encouraged people to monitor their credit report.

The three victims are seeking court costs and damages.

