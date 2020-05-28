Conneaut Lake Park to remain closed for all of 2020

CONNEAUT LAKE, Penn. (WJW) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the amusement park and resort at Conneaut Lake in Pennsylvania will not open this year.

Just a little over an hour and a half drive from Cleveland, the Pennsylvania area is a favorite spot for many Northeast Ohioans, but park officials have decided that the park will not open to the public for the summer.

Park officials said in a statement that reopening would be too challenging this season, having to comply with probable capacity restrictions and social distancing criteria.

The 128-year-old park is also under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Across the country, every amusement park is taking an individual approach. There’s still no word on what will happen to Ohio’s Cedar Point this year (as seen in the video above), and places like Disney World are reopening cautiously.

Read the park’s full statement right here.