Congresswoman looking to overturn Biden’s mask mandate

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 12: Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives to the Hyatt Regency hotel on Capitol Hill on November 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Orientation begins for the newly-elected members today and will run through Nov. 21. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — One U.S. congresswoman is looking to overturn President Joe Biden’s nationwide mask mandate.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) is sponsoring H.R. 375 which aims to block Biden’s executive order.

H.R. 375, also known as the No Mask Mandates Act, states that “no person may be required to wear a face covering on federal property or while traveling in interstate commerce.”

Boebert has issued several criticisms of Biden Administration policies on her social media accounts.

Friday she took to Twitter saying Biden’s executive orders “are made for China.”

We don't know for sure if the pens Biden's signing Executive Orders with are made in China, but we do know the orders that he's signing are made FOR China. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 5, 2021