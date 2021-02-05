Congresswoman looking to overturn Biden’s mask mandate

WASHINGTON (WJW) — One U.S. congresswoman is looking to overturn President Joe Biden’s nationwide mask mandate.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) is sponsoring H.R. 375 which aims to block Biden’s executive order.
H.R. 375, also known as the No Mask Mandates Act, states that “no person may be required to wear a face covering on federal property or while traveling in interstate commerce.”
Boebert has issued several criticisms of Biden Administration policies on her social media accounts.
Friday she took to Twitter saying Biden’s executive orders “are made for China.”