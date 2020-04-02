Congressman Tim Ryan urging residents to stay home as death toll from COVID-19 rises

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The number of people dying from COVID-19 continues to rise and Congressman Tim Ryan is urging people to stay home.

“Please need to do the responsible thing and stay at home,” Congressman Ryan told the I-TEAM Thursday.

Ryan said that three of the counties in his congressional district have some of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus.

“We gotta do a better job at staying at home. When you look at Mahoning, Trumbull, Portage, Summit, Lake, and Cuyahoga, we are the reddest of red in the state of Ohio and we are not exactly sure why. The only defense we have is to stay at home,” he said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, COVID-19 has claimed 24 lives in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Summit Counties as of Thursday.

“It is a real brutal, lonely death,” Ryan said. “You are on a ventilator, in a small hospital room and you are alone. We need to slow this spread. Stay in your house.”

The congressman added that one of the latest COVID-19 victims in Trumbull County was 67-year-old George Culetsu. He died Wednesday.

“George was a wonderful man, the salt of the earth,” Ryan said.

George’s family also tested positive for the coronavirus. His widow, Irene, joins Ryan in urging everyone to stay home to help stop the spread.

“This is very serious,” Irene Culetsu said. “It took my husband’s life. One minute he was walking and talking and the next minute he was in a hospital bed.”