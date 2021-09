(WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan gave an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis after testing positive earlier this week.

The 48-year-old U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been isolating at home. He has mild symptoms.

Ryan says he’s thankful to Mercy Health who treated him and also to healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID on the frontlines everyday.