Congrats, grads! SkyFOX soars over Harvey High, Normandy High graduation parades

(WJW) — High school graduation car parades are ready to begin in Northeast Ohio — and we are bringing them to you LIVE!

Due the coronavirus crisis the Class of 2020 isn’t able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t finding ways to honor graduates while social distancing.

This evening, during FOX 8 News at 6 p.m., we’re celebrating Harvey High in Painesville, and Normandy High in Parma.

SkyFOX is flying overhead to bring you LIVE coverage of the parades both on-air and here online.

Many more communities are planning these car parades and SkyFOX will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

