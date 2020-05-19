1  of  5
Breaking News
Watch LIVE: Harvey High, Normandy High graduation parades Coronavirus headlines: May 19, 2020 Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Congrats, grads! SkyFOX soars over Harvey High, Normandy High graduation parades

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — High school graduation car parades are ready to begin in Northeast Ohio — and we are bringing them to you LIVE!

Due the coronavirus crisis the Class of 2020 isn’t able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t finding ways to honor graduates while social distancing.

This evening, during FOX 8 News at 6 p.m., we’re celebrating Harvey High in Painesville, and Normandy High in Parma.

SkyFOX is flying overhead to bring you LIVE coverage of the parades both on-air and here online.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus including what high schools have planned for graduation**

Many more communities are planning these car parades and SkyFOX will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

More on the Class of 2020, here.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral