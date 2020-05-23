Congrats, grads! Rittman honors seniors with celebratory car parade

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — The Rittman Fire and Rescue Support organized a car parade to honor the city’s graduating seniors.

The fire department is assisting local law enforcement in leading the Rittman High School Class of 2020’s graduation parade Saturday afternoon.

“We support the senior class of Rittman Indians and congratulate them on successful completion of high school, even during this unprecedented time,” the department said.

The Rittman parade includes a set route. People are required to remain in their vehicles. Bystanders along the route must maintain proper physical distances, wear face coverings, and follow all traffic laws.

Due the coronavirus crisis, the Class of 2020 hasn’t been able to enjoy the traditional graduation fesitivities.

However, many communities have found ways to honor their graduates while social distancing.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus including what high schools have planned for graduation**

Many more communities are planning these car parades and we will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

More on the Class of 2020, here.