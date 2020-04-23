‘Confident about the results’: Researchers begin human testing trials for coronavirus vaccine

(WJW) – Researchers at a Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical company say progress is being made toward a coronavirus vaccine.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals along with the University of Pennsylvania’s research facility and the Wistar Institute say they started treating people last week.

And we’re quite confident about the results that we’ve seen,” Dr. Kate Broderick, senior vice president, R&D at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, tells Fox News.

“Getting our vaccine into human beings is a huge step. But we did that in 83 days, which certainly in my career is absolutely an unprecedented level of speed.”

Broderick says the problem with vaccine development is that we still know so little about COVID-19.

“In some patients, it looks like people who had the disease but now recovered have kind of these sort of low antibodies levels, but we don’t know if that’s a consistent result across everybody that’s contracted the virus so far,” she says. “So, we need to learn more about how the virus affects people and how people are affected by that infection before we can see too much about how that impacts vaccine design.”