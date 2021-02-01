Concerns over coronavirus kept people from seeking medical treatment during pandemic, according to study

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland Clinic survey finds that just 52% of Americans reached out sought medical care after experiencing a concerning health issue during the COVID-19 outbreak.

That number is higher when it comes to patients with heart disease, about 63%.

According to the survey, many turned to the internet or friends and family, instead of a healthcare provider.

The survey also found that concerns over contracting the virus are preventing people – especially heart disease patients – from seeing the doctor. Around 85% of Americans say they are concerned about contracting COVID-19 when seeking treatment for health issues at a doctor’s office.

“The concerning trend we saw in this year’s survey is that the very people who should not be avoiding the doctor during a pandemic are doing just that,” said Samir Kapadia, M.D., chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

The survey was conducted as part of Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute’s “Love your Heart” consumer education campaign in celebration of American Heart Month.