Company disinfects Parma ambulances for free

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a local company disinfecting ambulances because of the coronavirus. We discovered the company doing it there and at many homes for free.

On Wednesday, we watched the Emergency Clean Team disinfecting Parma ambulances. The fire department had dozens of calls for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’re using a high concentration of hydrogen peroxide with silver ion,” Josh Wojciechowski said. “It gets to every surface you can possibly imagine. All the surfaces you don’t even think of having. What that does is deactivate the coronavirus within a few minutes.”

We also learned the company is passing up a chance to cash in big on the health crisis.

The crew disinfected those ambulances for free. The company said it is disinfecting homes in Parma and Parma Heights for free, and doing the same thing in homes in other parts of Cuyahoga County for $20. So we asked: Why?

“We have friends and family in Parma. Our business is in Parma. I don’t want to charge them money. I want to help them and protect them as much as possible,” Wojciechowski said.

“I can’t be more grateful, more thankful for the Emergency Clean Team,” Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter said.

The mayor watched and he quickly thought of protecting others likely to come in contact with the virus.

“The fire chief reached out to the police chief. I think this is something we should look at for our cruisers. It’s also important for our other front-line workers. Gonna ask them to do this at city hall as well,” DeGeeter said.

Wojciechowski said his company is focused on helping everyone get through the health crisis.

“It’s about being proactive and stepping up and helping people on our community,” he said.

The company said the ambulance will still have to wipe down patient areas after running to the next calls, but the spray will create a barrier making it harder for COVID-19 germs to take hold and spread.