Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation leaving many without work, some businesses are looking to hire more employees due to an increase in demand.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of employers across Northeast Ohio who are hiring during this crisis.

Amazon

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Amazon is looking to hire 4,600 employees across Ohio. They are looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions. The jobs will likely be in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network. The company says they will pay workers an additional $2 per hour above the base hourly rate of $15 or more, depending on the region. Click here for open Amazon positions.

Discount Drug Mart

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Discount Drug Mart is looking to fill approximately 250 positions across its 76 locations statewide. Positions include cashier, stock, deli counter and pharmacy technician. You can apply in person at any Discount Drug Mart location, by texting “Apply” to 45443 or by sending a resume to employment@discount-drugmart.com.

Jet’s Pizza

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Jet’s Pizza is looking to hire workers across the nation, including in Ohio. The company is currently looking to hire delivery drivers at each of its locations. Jet’s says delivery drivers make between $13 – $16 per hour, based on tips and mileage Those interested in applying can call their local Jet’s Pizza location directly. For more information or to find a nearby location, visit www.jetspizza.com.

Jo-Ann Fabrics

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Jo-Ann Fabrics is looking to fill more than 100 positions across the state of Ohio. Positions are available on a variety of shifts. Click here for more information.

Marc’s

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Marc’s is looking to hire employees in multiple departments. The company will host management hiring events for retail positions, store management positions, pharmacy technicians and pharmacists. Those interested in applying can submit their resume online electronically or by fax (216-265-7744). Click here for more.

Marco’s Pizza

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Several Marco’s Pizza locations across the state of Ohio are looking to hire new employees. Open positions include delivery drivers, restaurant crew members and in some locations, management. Candidates are encouraged to check with their local Marco’s for more on open positions or click here to view the company’s online career portal.

Swensons

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Swensons Drive-Ins says it is actively hiring right now. Click here for job opportunities.

Walmart

** This job posting is as of Friday, March 20. Contact the company for the latest information.

Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. These positions would be temporary at first but could become permanent over time. Walmart has reduced the application process from two weeks to 24 hours. Anyone interested in applying should do so online.

Walmart also announced Friday that they plan to provide a cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers during this national health crisis. All US hourly associated in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices will receive the bonus. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates.

If you are a business who is hiring and want us to feature your job posting on this page, please fill out the form below with your information for the opening.

If you have been laid off due to the coronavirus panademic contact the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Applications can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov or by phone at 877-OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562).








