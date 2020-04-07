Companies adapt to new norm during social distancing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Communication with customers, employees and associates is now done virtually more than ever because of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies are relying on technology and imagination to adapt overnight.

In Solon, Roque Trem of Dadada Media has been producing television commercials for years with many familiar clients. Many of those clients had to communicate with customers that they are still open.

“At the end of the day, it’s about how do we talk to people, whether it’s one on one or through a camera or through a camera on your computer and what do we tell them,” Trem said.

On Tuesday, he was rehearsing a new virtually-produced commercial with the owners of Window Nation, with two brothers who were in separate locations in Baltimore, Maryland and Trem in his office in Solon.

“It literally was overnight when people didn’t want us coming to their house because of the social distancing, this pandemic that just came about,” Aaron Magden said.

“We created a special presentation that’s virtual that we meet with clients online and people love it. It’s almost like the new norm now/ I was talking to my wife and she’s doing virtual happy hours with her friends,” Magden said.

Their company is using a special program that allows customers to send them photos of their homes so they can get exact measurements of windows. They can provide a firm estimate of their work without ever needing to meet in person.

While there are advertisements to let people know what they are able to do might typically be recorded on location with camera crews and talent, they are now also being recorded virtually using the Zoom app.

“I don’t want to be cliche, but we are all in this together. We have no choice and we all need to keep working and this is enabling us to keep working,” Trem said.

The technological evolution for some companies has opened up a whole new, previously undiscovered way of doing business that could end up changing things permanently when the social restrictions are lifted.

“Everybody is learning to do this on the fly and it really is fascinating,” Trem said.