Community shows support during stay-at-home order with more than 500 flags

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW)- As Ohioans continue the isolation of sheltering-in-place, one area community is turning to a holiday tradition to offer a show of unity and support.

After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked everyone to fly their American flag on March 19, Orrville resident Patty Alioto says she immediately thought of a Rotary Club sponsored display in which hundreds of flags are placed in front yards and outside businesses throughout the community.

“The governor had asked to show our togetherness, you know, our unity that we raise our flags and I don’t have a flag other than (the Rotary) flag pole in my yard. I thought I really want to do this so I thought why can’t we put those back out because they are beautiful flags,” said Alioto.

Jack Runion, who organizes the club’s display, says he immediately thought it was a great idea.

“Unfortunately, two to three weeks prior, we ceased meeting as a club during the week as a lot of organizations put those activities on hold so we weren’t sure we had the resources to pull that off,” said Runion.

The display of about 550 flags normally goes up only on patriotic holidays including Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day.

Without being able to use the other volunteer organizations that typically help, the club turned internally to couples and others in the organization who normally live under the same roof to carry out the project.

“I didn’t hear anything back and then all of a sudden flags are going up everywhere,” said Alioto.

“People are looking for a little spirit lift or a little morale boost so that’s what we were hoping for,” said Runion.

Since the flags started going up last Thursday, Runion says the club has had “an avalanche” of additional requests for flags.

“We have had over two dozen people sign onto the program since we started putting flags up on Thursday so we are now making new flags, assembling them, putting flags on poles so the program has expanded quite a bit over the last five-six days,” he said.

Runion says the flags typically stay up for several weeks, depending on how the holidays fall, but there is no timetable for when this display might come down.

“We really don’t know the answer to that; we are prepared to leave them up and keep maintaining them till we are on the downside of this issue,” said Runion.