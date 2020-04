PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Painesville community members are holding a parade to celebrate the 18th birthday of a girl with Down syndrome.

Kayla Lawson turned 18 on Friday. She was disappointed that her friends and family couldn’t celebrate with her because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the community stepped up to make her day special.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Arden Avenue. 8 to 13 cars are expected to participate.