Ohio National Guard to hold community COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health are holding a community COVID-19 testing site with support from the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

The on-site, drive-thru testing, opening Tuesday Dec. 21, will be located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Building in University Circle at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.

It’ll be opened Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week, but closed on Saturday, December 25.

You don’t need an appointment but will need to register here before to coming to the site. Select “Ohio” and then search for the Walker Center location.

The testing is free and open to everyone. You’ll need to wear a mask except during testing.

You don’t need a doctor’s order to get a test.

You’ll take a PCR test and have your results in 2-3 days.

Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and, starting Tuesday, Northeast Ohio hospitals will limit COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital.

The ODH, Cleveland Clinic and UH ask those in need of testing to use the Walker Center Cleveland Community COVID-19 Testing Site instead of the ER so that emergency department personnel can focus on urgent medical emergencies.

On Monday, 1,050 Ohio Army National Guard troops will begin fanning out across the state to help hospitals manage large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

The ODH is offering free rapid at-home antigen testing kits at many sites across the state of Ohio, including local health departments, public libraries, and community health centers. These self-testing kits may also be available for purchase at local pharmacies and retailers.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say that if a patient is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and receives a positive test result on a self-test kit does not need a PCR test to confirm a positive

COVID-19 diagnosis, and should immediately isolate and work with public health officials for any necessary contact tracing.