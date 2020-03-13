Comcast to offer free internet to low-income families during coronavirus pandemic

POMPANO BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: A Comcast sign is seen at one of their centers on February 13, 2014 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Today, Comcast announced a $45-billion offer for Time Warner Cable. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WJW)- In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic in the Country that is closing schools, businesses, main attractions and events, Comcast Cable is reaching out to low-income families to offer assistance so they can stay connected.

In their press release they said, "We also know that for millions of low-income Americans who don’t have Internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, Internet connectivity becomes even more important."

Starting Monday, Comcast is putting in place two substantial program enhancements to help low-income families.

Here is the breakdown on the packages:

Low-income families in the Comcast service area can sign up for 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.

Also, we are increasing Internet speeds for the Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.

To sign up, applicants can simply visit www.internetessentials.com. There are also two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.