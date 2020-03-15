Columbus Zoo closed indefinitely to prevent further spread of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be temporarily closing its doors effective Monday.

According to the zoo, the decision to close was made to support the state’s efforts to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

While there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at the Columbus zoo, officials want to protect the health and well-being of both the zoo staff and community.

However, the animal care team and other essential personnel will remain active at the zoo and staff who can work from home are encouraged to do so.

Zoo officials will continue to monitor developments of the coronavirus outbreak and follow guidance from federal, state, and local authorities to determine when to reopen the park.