Columbus to reissue new mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WJW) — Ohio’s capital and largest city plans to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he’ll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across the city.

City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18.

3,147 people are being treated for coronavirus in Ohio’s hospitals.

That’s a 22% increase from this time last week.

1 in 4 patients in the ICU is COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

Hospitalizations are up in every age group.