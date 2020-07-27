Columbus mayor proposes closing bars and restaurants at 10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) – The mayor of Columbus and the city’s health commissioner plan to ask the city council to limit hours for bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts announced it in a press briefing Monday morning to address “recent spike in COVID-19 cases and actions being taken to slow the spread.”

Out of Franklin County’s 16,474 COVID-19 cases, 12,379 are in Columbus Public Health’s jurisdiction, which includes Columbus and Worthington.

The ordinance would require the impacted businesses to close for operation at 10 p.m. each evening, effective Tuesday, July 28.

“We know it’s critically important to take these tough additional steps to slow the spread in our community. By closing them at 10pm we limit the amount of time people will spend together without masks.” @MayorGinther @nbc4i — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) July 27, 2020

According to the city, Columbus Public Health will enforce the new order which will include a warning for the first violation. A fine of $500 will be levied for a second violation and $1,000 for subsequent offenses. Repeat violations may subject owners/operators to injunctive action to close the establishment.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8