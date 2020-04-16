Columbus company to sanitize valuable N95 masks for police and EMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio first responders will have a new tool available to help protect them from the coronavirus.

Columbus-based Battelle, which is decontaminating N95 masks for health care workers, will now provide its services to police and EMS workers on the front lines.

“They have several masks that they take with them. They may be disposing of some of them now, but if we’re aware of this recycling, they can bring them in my office and I’ll see to it that they’re recycled and replenished,” said Lakewood Police Cpt. Gary Stone.

Stone said the department welcomes another way to protect officers from the coronavirus. Ohio first responders can soon send-off used N95 respirator masks to be decontaminated.

“Beginning this Friday at 8 a.m., local law enforcement agencies and EMS agencies can bring their packaged N95 masks to any Ohio State Highway Patrol post in the state… The patrol will then bring those masks to Battelle in Columbus,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Last week, Battelle announced it would sanitize masks free of charge for health care workers. On Wednesday, during his daily coronavirus briefing, DeWine announced the company will do the same for first responders. It’s a process that’s expected to take two to three days.

“Battelle will sanitize them, the patrol will bring them back to each post, and agencies can then come back and pick them up,” the governor said.

Lakewood police said they have a sufficient supply of masks for their officers, but they said having this process available helps ensure they don’t deplete that supply.

“Officers are issued masks, we keep masks in the station, we keep masks in the jail, we keep masks in the car… However, if we’re able to turn them in for cleaning, all the better,” Stone said.

He said face coverings are not just needed for officers, but for the people who they might arrest as well.

“We’re issuing a mask to the person that’s been placed under arrest, and they’re required to wear this during booking and recommended to wear it back in the jail,” said the captain.

Lakewood police said being able to re-use N95 masks is crucial since they are in limited supply and in high demand.

“The Lakewood Fire Department provided the Lakewood Police Department with masks. We’ve also had some donated to us, which is very good, but if we can recycle things and use them, that will ensure that we can get through this,” said Captain Stone.

DeWine is expected to send out guidelines on how police departments and EMS agencies should package their N95 masks, before sending to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.