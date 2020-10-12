College of Wooster temporarily operating remotely after 10 test positive for COVID-19

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The College of Wooster switched to remote learning this week after ten individuals tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the college, four positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among the Wooster community Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, the college had six additional positive tests and several students with coronavirus symptoms.

The college says the cases appear to be related to two clusters of individuals with connected living and social circles, not broader community transmission.

However, in an abundance of caution, college officials have issued a temporary change to campus operations, including:

All gatherings and meetings must be held remotely only.

Classes will be remote only.

There will be no athletic practices.

Dining operations will be take-out only.

No visitors will be permitted on campus.

The Scot Center will be closed.

The Libraries will be available for remote access only.

Students will need to stay on campus and not go out into the larger community except for medical care or other urgent needs.

In residence halls, no more than two students may be in a common room or shared kitchen space.

Student employees should work remotely only

The changes went into effect Saturday, October 10 at 9 p.m. and remain in effect for one week.

Officials say they will review campus status throughout the week and decide by Friday, October 16, whether the Wooster community can return to regular operations next week.

For more information on the temporary switch to remote operations, click here.

