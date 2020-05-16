Cocca’s Pizza giving proceeds from Saturday’s sales to employees

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Restaurants and employees across Northeast Ohio have been hard hit because of coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to relieve some of the economic impact, Cocca’s Pizza is giving back to its employees in a big way.

All of the sales made at all nine of the locations Saturday are going right to Cocca’s employees.

It’s part of Employee Appreciation Day at the business.

Cocca’s Pizza has been providing carry-out and delivery during the pandemic, but now, its business is picking up.

Employees Jamie Sickafuse and Kyle Cretella are getting married in August. They said they’re thankful for the extra help funding that wedding.

