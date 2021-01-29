Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled over coronavirus concerns

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals set for April 2021 were canceled Friday, according to an order from a California health officer.

The order states the festivals which were currently scheduled for April 2021 are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing “concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 within the County of Riverside and worldwide.”

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

Both festivals were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic as well. Organizers have not responded to a NewsNation request for comment. Details on if the festivals would be rescheduled were not immediately available, but Dr. Kaiser said in a tweet the county looks “forward to when the events may return.”