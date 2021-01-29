Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled over coronavirus concerns

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals set for April 2021 were canceled Friday, according to an order from a California health officer.
The order states the festivals which were currently scheduled for April 2021 are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing “concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 within the County of Riverside and worldwide.”
Both festivals were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic as well. Organizers have not responded to a NewsNation request for comment. Details on if the festivals would be rescheduled were not immediately available, but Dr. Kaiser said in a tweet the county looks “forward to when the events may return.”