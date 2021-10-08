CMSD: Weekly COVID tests for unvaccinated staff

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is starting a new policy for unvaccinated employees this month.

The district will be implementing mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for those who have not provided proof of vaccination, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon said in a letter. The school district is also sending a survey to those nearly 3,000 workers to see if they would be willing to get the first dose by Oct. 15.

“While there are beginning to be signs of hope regarding possible treatments for those who get COVID, prevention continues to be the best tool available to us,” Gordon said in the staff memo.

The testing will be at no cost to the employees. More details will be released at a later date.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has identified 1,211 positive COVID-19 cases since it started collecting that information last year. Of course, 37.5 percent were staff.